IPL 2021 Points Table: MI on Second Position After Beating KKR

However, with just five matches played in league till now, it would be mere speculation to predict anything on the basis of current points.

MI scored a total of 152 runs in 20 overs – which appeared to be an easy target to chase for KKR. However, MI restricted the Eoin Morgan-led team to 142 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill scored 57 and 33 runs respectively for KKR. But, spinner Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians made a mark by grabbing 4 wickets. He was also declared the player of the match.

KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to apologise to fans for KKR's 'disappointing performance'.