IPL 2021 Points Table: PBKS on 3rd Position After Beating RR

The points table of IPL 2021 is lead by Delhi Capitals, which is followed by KKR, PBKS, and RCB respectively.
IPL
Sanju Samson celebrated his century against Punjab Kings on Monday night in Mumbai. | (Photo: BCCI)

After Punjab Kings' (PBKS) victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, 12 April, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the team has managed to grab the third position in IPL 2021 points table.

Punjab Kings won their first match of the 14th edition of IPL by 4 runs.

Till now, four matches have been played in IPL 2021, and all eight franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played one match each.

IPL 2021 Points Table

PBKS vs RR

  • Punjab Kings scored a total of 221 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. KL Rahul scored 91, Deepak Hooda 64, and Chris Gayle 40.
  • Rajasthan Royals managed to score 217 runs for 7 wickets and lost the match by a minor difference of 4 runs. Sanju Samson scored 119 runs.
  • Chris Gayle became the first batsman in Indian Premier League history to hit 350 sixes.
  • Tewatia's catch at deep mid-wicket boundary restricted KL Rahul of a century.
