PBKS vs MI IPL Match Today: Live Streaming, Head To Head, Playing XI & More

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash today on Thursday, 18 April 2024 in the match 33 of the Indian Premier League. This game will be played at the PCA New Stadium in Mullanpur. Both PBKS and MI have won only 2 matches out of all the 6 games played so far. PBKS is placed at position 8 in the IPL Points Table 2024 while as Mumbai Indians are located at position 9.

Both the teams would definitely try their best to win today's match so as to progress in the IP standings table. The journey of Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been quite faltering this season. Let us check out the PBKS vs MI IPL match date, time, venue, live streaming, head to head, playing XI and other details below.