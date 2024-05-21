Pakistan Head Coach Gary Kirsten Meets Players Ahead of England T20Is

Kirsten joined the Pakistan squad in Leeds for the first time after taking the limited-overs coaching role.
Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten held a first team meeting with the squad on Monday ahead of the first Twenty20 International against England, scheduled to be played on 22 May.
Pakistan are slated to play four T20Is against England in the lead-up to next month's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.
The 56-year-old South African was confirmed as the white-ball head coach along with Jason Gillespie as the red-ball head coach last month. The Australian will arrive in Pakistan in July for August’s ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh to start his journey.
The first T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.
