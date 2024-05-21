Pakistan Head Coach Gary Kirsten Meets Players Ahead of England T20Is

Kirsten joined the Pakistan squad in Leeds for the first time after taking the limited-overs coaching role.

Pakistan 's newly appointed white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten held a first team meeting with the squad on Monday ahead of the first Twenty20 International against England, scheduled to be played on 22 May.

Kirsten joined the Pakistan squad in Leeds on Sunday for the first time after taking the limited-overs coaching role. He headed for England after ending his coaching stint with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans, who missed out on a playoff berth. He was helming the job of the team's batting coach and mentor.