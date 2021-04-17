Pacer Daniel Sams Joins RCB Bio-Bubble After Negative Report

"The RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams to ensure his safety and declared him fit to join the team after all the required examinations as part of the BCCI protocols," the statement added.

"RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams and has declared him fit to join the team after adhering to all the BCCI protocols. #PlayBold #IPL2021," tweeted RCB on their handle.

The all-rounder, who represented Delhi Capitals in the last season, was traded to RCB for this season in January.

While Sams was the highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League, he played only three matches for Delhi Capitals last season, which was also his first season in IPL, and couldn't take a single wicket.