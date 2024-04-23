Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Updated List of Top Players After CSK vs LSG

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Updated list of players after CSK vs LSG Match.
Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. After today's match between CSK vs LSG, which was won by Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets, Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap Holders list as he has scored 379 runs in 8 matches. He is closely followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with 349 and 324 runs respectively.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians is leading the Purple Cap Holders list with 13 wickets in 7 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel are at positions 2 and 3 in the most wicket takers list. Although the Orange and Purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.
In every IPL season, the Orange Cap is awarded to a player who tops the list of best run scorers in the end. It shows the batting prowess of the player throughout the tournament. Similarly the Purple Cap winner of each IPL season earns the title after displaying his amazing bowling skills throughout the season. Let us check out the list of top 5 top run scorers and wicket takers in the ongoing edition of IPL 2024 below.
Below is the list of top run scorers after CSK vs LSG match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 379 runs (8 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 349 runs (8 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 324 runs (6 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 318 runs (8 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 314 runs (8 matches)
Below is the list of top wicket takers after CSK vs LSG match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 13 wickets (8 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 13 wickets (8 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 13 wickets (8 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Gerald Coetzee (MI): 12 wickets (8 matches)
