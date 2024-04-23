IPL 2024: After Rohit, Axar & Mukesh Express Discontent Over Impact Player Rule

A week after India captain Rohit Sharma said he was not a fan of impact player rule and is hampering the growth of all-rounders, Delhi Capitals duo of Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar have expressed their displeasure with the ruling currently being used in IPL 2024.

The impact player ruling was introduced in IPL 2023 after a successful trialling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The rule allows all ten teams to bring in a player from the five nominated substitutes at any point in a match to replace a player in the playing eleven once the match began.

The impact player rule effectively makes an IPL match a 12-player per-side contest, while also reducing the need for an all-rounder in the game. The rule, which can also be used to get in an extra batter, has meant that batters have been able to amass big totals by smashing bowlers for runs aplenty.