Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers After RR vs LSG

The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a specific IPL edition. The player with the most wickets in a particular IPL season is awarded a Purple Cap. Following today's game between LSG and RR , which the Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets, Virat Kohli remains the top scorer on the Orange Cap Holders list. He scored 430 runs after playing 9 matches. With 385 and 378 runs respectively, Sanju Samson and K.L Rahul trail him closely.

With 14 wickets in 9 matches, Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is atop the Purple Cap Holders list. In terms of most wicket takers, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are ranked second and third, respectively.