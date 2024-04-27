Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers After RR vs LSG

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Updated list after LSG vs RR match on 27 April 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a specific IPL edition. The player with the most wickets in a particular IPL season is awarded a Purple Cap. Following today's game between LSG and RR , which the Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets, Virat Kohli remains the top scorer on the Orange Cap Holders list. He scored 430 runs after playing 9 matches. With 385 and 378 runs respectively, Sanju Samson and K.L Rahul trail him closely.
With 14 wickets in 9 matches, Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is atop the Purple Cap Holders list. In terms of most wicket takers, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are ranked second and third, respectively.
Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. In a similar vein, the winner of the Purple Cap is the one who has been successful in showcasing his incredible bowling abilities all season long.
Let's look at the top 5 run scorers and wicket takers from the current IPL 2024 season below.
Below is the list of top run scorers after LSG vs RR match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 430 runs (9 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 385 runs (9 matches)
K.L Rahu (LSG): 378 runs (9 matches)
Rishabh Pant (DC): 371 (10 matches)
Sunil Narine (PBKS): 357 runs (8 matches)
Below is the list of top wicket takers after LSG vs RR match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 14 wickets (9 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (9 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 13 wickets (9 matches)
Mukesh Kumar (DC): 13 wickets (7 matches)
Kuldeep Yadav (DC): 12 wickets (7 matches)
