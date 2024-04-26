IPL 2024: Fans React To PBKS’ Historic 8-Wkt Win Over KKR in T20’s Record Chase

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Fans React To PBKS’ Historic 8-Wkt Win Over KKR in T20’s Record Chase

IPL 2024 | Fans erupt in joy as PBKS achieve record-breaking 8-wicket win over KKR.
The Quint
IPL
IPL 2024: Fans erupt in joy as PBKS achieve record-breaking 8-wicket win over KKR. Here are a few reactions.

Image: BCCI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) etched their name in the annals of cricketing history on Friday, 26 April with an extraordinary feat, orchestrating the highest successful chase ever witnessed in T20 cricket. 

Their remarkable performance saw them conquer Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) formidable target of 262 runs, triumphing by 8 wickets in an enthralling showdown at the revered Eden Gardens in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Guided by Jonny Bairstow's sensational innings of 108 runs from 48 balls and Shashank Singh's explosive 68 off a mere 28 deliveries, the Kings scripted their victory with 8 balls to spare.

The monumental victory sent ripples of jubilation across the fans. Here are their ecstatic reactions on X:

