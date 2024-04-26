IPL 2024: Fans React To PBKS’ Historic 8-Wkt Win Over KKR in T20’s Record Chase

IPL 2024: Fans erupt in joy as PBKS achieve record-breaking 8-wicket win over KKR. Here are a few reactions.
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings (PBKS) etched their name in the annals of cricketing history on Friday, 26 April with an extraordinary feat, orchestrating the highest successful chase ever witnessed in T20 cricket.
Guided by Jonny Bairstow's sensational innings of 108 runs from 48 balls and Shashank Singh's explosive 68 off a mere 28 deliveries, the Kings scripted their victory with 8 balls to spare.
The monumental victory sent ripples of jubilation across the fans. Here are their ecstatic reactions on X:
