Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After KKR vs MI Match

Mumbai Indians played against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st IPL 2024 match at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. KKR won the match against MI by 24.

KKR has won seven matches out of the ten matches they have played and they are at the second position with 14 points while MI remains at the ninth rank with 6 points. The players with the most wickets during the tournament wear the Purple Cap while on the field. However, the bowler with the most wickets at the end of the tournament will win the Purple Cap award.

The Orange Cap, given to the highest run-scorer, is one of the most coveted individual honors in the competition. The player with the most runs during the tournament wears the Orange Cap while on the field.