IPL 2024: Being Calm Is My Nature – Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Last Over Brilliance

A 34-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned the clock back on Thursday (2 April) in Hyderabad, as he bowled an excellent spell – both with the new ball and at the death – to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a one-run triumph over the league leaders of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals.

Defending a total of 201 runs, Hyderabad got off to an excellent start courtesy Bhuvneshwar, who dismissed both Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson on ducks in the first over. What also was impressive about his bowling in this match was that the veteran seamer could generate the swing that fans associate him with.