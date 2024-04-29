Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After KKR vs DC Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) acknowledges the tournament's leading run-getter as the winner of the Orange Cap every season. The Orange Cap, given to the highest run-scorer, is one of the most coveted individual honors in the competition. The player with the most runs during the tournament wears the Orange Cap while on the field. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli continued on his excellent run-scoring form in the season, becoming the first to reach the 500-run mark in IPL 2024. Kohli maintains his lead at the top of the Orange Cap list with exactly 500 runs to his name in 10 matches.

The players with the most wickets during the tournament wear the Purple Cap while on the field.