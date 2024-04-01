Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders, IPL 2024: Riyan Parag & Mustafizur Rahman at Top

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders, IPL 2024: Riyan Parag & Mustafizur Rahman at Top

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Check latest list of top players after MI vs RR match on 1 April 2024.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After MI vs RR Match.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After MI vs RR Match.</p></div>
The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) started from 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The season opener match was won by CSK. At the end of every season of IPL, the players are awarded with orange and purple caps.

A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. Although the orange and purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.

Let us check out the latest Orange and Purple Cap holders of IPL 2024 below after today's match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List

Below is the list of top run scorers after RCB vs PBKS match on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

  • Riyan Parag (RR): 181 runs (3 matches)

  • Virat Kohli (RCB): 181 runs (3 matches)

  • Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 167 runs (3 matches)

  • Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): 137 (3 matches)

  • David Warner (DC): 130 (3 matches)

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List

Find the list of top wicket takers after RCB vs PBKS match on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

  • Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 7 wickets (3 matches)

  • Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 6 wickets (3 matches)

  • Mohit Sharma (GT): 6 wickets (3 matches)

  • Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 5 wickets (3 matches)

  • Trent Boult (RR): 5 wickets (3 matches)

