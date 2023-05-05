Orange Cap in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Unchanged; Rinku Singh at 7th Position

Check the orange cap list in IPL 2023 after SRH vs KKR match
The orange cap concept was introduced in the year 2008 after a week in the IPL 2008 and the tournament organizers introduced the Orange Cap to reward the leading run-scorer. It was an innovative idea in cricket. immemorial.
Today the 47th match of the IPL 2023 League was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad take and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad was led by Aiden Markram and Kolkata Knight riders led by Nitish Rana had to lock horns this evening. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Sun Risers Hyderabad by 5 runs. Let's have a look at the top 5 players on the orange cap table of IPL 2023.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 466 runs (9 matches)
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)
3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (10 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 364 runs (9 matches)
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 354 runs (10 matches)
