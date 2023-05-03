IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts to Liam Livingstone’s Terrific Knock Against MI

It’s an IPL matchday at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali with Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians out for a fiery clash. Put to bat first by Mumbai, Punjab built a solid score of 214 and lost only 3 wickets in the process. MI’s bowlers faced considerable difficulty in limiting the PBKS' batters to a limited total and grabbing wickets.

Liam Livingstone caught everyone’s eye with his standout performance as he scored 82* off just 42 balls. His knock included 7 fours and 4 sixes. The batter came out with towering rage and continuously hit the bowlers for boundaries. Jitesh Sharma also supported Livingstone with equal zeal as the former scored 49* off just 27 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes.