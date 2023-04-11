Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Climbs To 3rd, Kohli Behind at 4th

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Race: RCB's opening pair of du Plessis and Kohli went hammer and tongs to reach third and fourth position in the race
(Photo: BCCI)
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wickets on 10 April, Monday and the team climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.
The highest scorer of the Lucknow team, Nicholas Pooran, scored 62 runs in his fourth match, to reach a total of 141 runs in the season, and has climbed to the seventh position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
In his first match against Delhi Capitals on 1 April, Saturday, he had scored 36 runs and in the second match against Chennai Super Kings on 3 April, Monday, he had contributed 32 runs. Against Hyderabad on 7 April, he made an unbeaten 11.
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 runs (3 matches)
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 runs (3 matches)
3. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 175 runs (3 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) -164 runs (3 matches)
5. David Warner (DC) - 158 runs (3 matches)
Despite Bangalore's defeat, Du Plessis scored 79 runs and reached a total score of 175 runs after three fixtures of this season of the IPL. He is, currently, in third position and Virat Kohli trails behind in the fourth position with 164 runs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad got displaced to the second position with 189 runs in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race.
David Warner is at the fifth position with 158 runs.
