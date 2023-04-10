Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings after SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets
Nandini Rikhee
IPL
Published:

SRH bag their first victory of the 2023 IPL season.

|

Photo: BCCI

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>SRH bag their first victory of the 2023 IPL season.</p></div>

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first match of the 2023 season, against Punjab Kings and added much needed two points to their tally.

With this win, the team has now moved up to the 8th position in the IPL 2023 points table while PBKS has slipped to 6th spot.

Also ReadIPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi’s 74* Gets SRH Off The Mark With 8-Wicket Win Over PBKS

In Sunday's afternoon match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans in a last over thriller as Rinku Singh fired 5 sixes off the last 5 balls of the last over. With this amazing win, KKR has now advanced to second spot while Gujarat Titans is stationed at 4th position.

Also ReadIPL 2023: Rinku Singh Hits 5 Sixes in Last Over as KKR Beat GT By 3 Wickets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT