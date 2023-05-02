Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top Five Remain Same, Shubman Gill at 6th

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Shubman Gill remain at the sixth position in the Orange Cap race after the 44th fixture of the 2023 Indian Premier League
(Photo: BCCI)
Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by five runs on 2 May and still remain at the last position in the IPL 2023 points table with only three wins and six losses.
Gujarat team's Shubman Gill scored only six runs against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and remained at the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 339 runs.
His highest score is the 67 runs made against Punjab Kings on 13 April. His strike rate this season is 140.66 with a batting average of 37.66. He has scored three half centuries from nine innings.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 466 runs (9 matches)
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)
3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (9 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 364 runs (9 matches)
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 354 runs (9 matches)
The top five of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race remain the same with Faf Du Plessis in the lead with 466 runs. He is followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second place with 428 runs.
Devon Conway is in the third place with 414 runs and Virat Kohli follows behind at fourth with 364 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad occupied the fifth position with 354 runs.
The Chennai batsmen will have an opportunity to rise in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings in the coming match against Lucknow Super Giants on 3 May, Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)