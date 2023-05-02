IPL 2023: Shami's Blistering Opening Spell Stuns Delhi as They Post 130/8 vs GT

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals were off to a horrific start, losing five wickets inside the Power-play. The horror show started in the very first ball of the innings when Phil Salt toe-ended a swinging delivery bowled by Shami to cover, where David Miller took a simple catch.



Thereafter, a confusion between Priyam Garg and David Warner resulted in the Delhi Capitals skipper getting run out with Rashid Khan dislodging the bails at the non-striker's end, on a no-ball. Rilee Rossow, who came into the playing XI for Mitchell Marsh, also couldn't do much as a classic swing delivery from Shami dismissed the South African batter.



Continuing his sensational show, Shami bowled another beauty to Manish Pandey to remove him with Wriddhiman Saha taking a stunning catch behind the wicket. In the last delivery of the same over, the duo once again combined to dismiss Priyam Garg, who failed to negotiate the slightly late movement, leaving Delhi Capitals struggling at 23-5 at the end of 5 overs.

Shami, who was extracting the juice available in the pitch due to wet weather around, had the chance of getting the fifer but Axar Patel and Aman Hakim Khan, negotiated his last over well. However, Shami, who bowled all his four overs on the trot, single-handedly had Delhi on the mat by the end of the seventh over.