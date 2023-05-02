Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Du Plessis Grabs 1st Spot, Kohli at 4th

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on 1 May and moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses.

Faf Du Plessis scored 44 runs in the match and climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 466 runs.

His highest score is the 84 runs he made against Punjab Kings on 20 April. His strike rate is 159.58 and has scored five half-centuries from nine innings in this IPL season.