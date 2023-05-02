Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Du Plessis Grabs 1st Spot, Kohli at 4th

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Du Plessis Grabs 1st Spot, Kohli at 4th

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Faf Du Plessis scored 44 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday
IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Faf Du Plessis moves the first position in the Orange cap rankings after the end of the 43rd match of the IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on 1 May and moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses.

Faf Du Plessis scored 44 runs in the match and climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 466 runs.

His highest score is the 84 runs he made against Punjab Kings on 20 April. His strike rate is 159.58 and has scored five half-centuries from nine innings in this IPL season.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 466 runs (9 matches)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)

3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (9 matches)

4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 364 runs (9 matches)

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 354 runs (9 matches)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the second place in the Purple cap standings with 428 runs followed by Devon Conway in the third position with 424 runs. Virat Kohli is at fourth place with 364 runs and Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies the fifth position with 354 runs.

The CSK batsmen will have an opportunity to move up in the ranks of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race in the 45th fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on 3 May, Wednesday.

