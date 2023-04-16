Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer Climbs to 1st Place With Century

Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, 16 April. With this win, Mumbai moved up to the eighth position in the IPL points table.

The highest scorer in the Kolkata team, Venkatesh Iyer accumulated 104 runs, which helped him move up to the first position, with a total of 234 runs, in the IPL Orange Cap race.

Venkatesh scored 34 runs in the first match against Punjab Kings, but could only score three runs in his second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After a fantastic knock of 83 runs against Gujarat Titans, the batter chalked up ten runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.