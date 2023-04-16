IPL 2023: The Accidental Cricketer – Not as a Pilot, but Sikandar Raza Is Flying

Unexpected Mid-Air Turbulence

Things had been drifting along for a few years, but it seemed that everything came crashing down in April 2021. Raza was ruled out of action for an indefinite period after suffering an infection in his bone marrow, which was suspected to be cancerous.

His world turned upside down.

"All I said at that time is, 'Allah, if you have decided that this is the end of my career, may you help me find peace with it. If it is your will that if ends it up being a life-threatening injury, and it's your will that my time is up, then let me make peace as well,'" Raza articulates his thoughts during the tough time.