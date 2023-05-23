Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Leading, GT vs CSK Match Details

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Leading, GT vs CSK Match Details

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Take a look at the Orange cap holders list after the latest match on Tuesday, 23 May.
Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
Updated:

Orange Cap Holders list in IPL 2023 after GT vs CSK match.

|

(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Orange Cap Holders list in IPL 2023 after GT vs CSK match.</p></div>

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has entered the playoffs round and cricket fans in India cannot stay calm. The IPL 2023 Orange Cap will be awarded to the player who is able to score the most runs this season. Cricket fans are keeping a close eye on the Orange Cap IPL list to see which player is most likely to win the award. The list is updated after every match and interested viewers must take a look at it.

The IPL 2023 playoffs round has already begun. The first match of the playoff round was played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings today, Tuesday, 23 May. Gujarat Titans chose to bowl on Tuesday. Cricket fans in India should take note of the latest details to see which teams qualifies for the final match that will happen on Sunday.

Also ReadIPL 2023 Playoff Round: Schedule, Match Venues, Live Streaming Channels in India
Orange Cap is one of the most iconic awards that is presented by the organisers ever since the beginning of the Indian Premier League.

Orange Cap List in IPL 2023: Top Players

Let's take a look at the updated Orange Cap list in IPL 2023 after the playoff match on Tuesday, 23 May, between GT and CSK:

  1. Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 14 matches

  2. Shubman Gill (GT) - 14 matches

  3. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 14 matches

  4. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 14 matches

  5. Devon Conway (CSK) - 14 matches

Also ReadPurple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami Leading; GT vs CSK Match Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest details, CSK has entered the final round with a 15-run victory against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Also ReadGT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK Enter Final With 15-Run Victory

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 23 May 2023,11:36 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT