Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Retain 1st Position, Kohli at 3rd

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Faf Du Plessis retain the first position in the Orange cap rankings after the end of the 32nd match of the IPL 2023
(Image: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 23 April. With the two points from the game, Bangalore climbed to the fifth position in the IPL points table with four wins and three losses.
Faf du Plessis, of the Bangalore team, scored 62 runs in his seventh match of the season and retained the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings with a total of 405 runs.
Du Plessis has scored five half-centuries so far in this season of the IPL with his highest score of 84 coming in the 27th fixture of the Indian Premier League on 20 April against Punjab Kings.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 405 runs (7 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 285 runs (6 matches)
3. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs (7 matches)
4. K L Rahul (LSG) - 262 runs (7 matches)
5. Devon Conway (CSK) - 258 runs (6 matches)
David Warner is trailing behind Faf, at the second position, with 285 runs and Virat Kohli retained the third position with 379 runs in the IPL Orange Cap race after his seventh match.
KL Rahul occupies the fourth place with 262 runs and Devon Conway is at the fifth position with 258 runs. The Chennai batter will have an opportunity to rise in the Orange Cap ranks in the coming 33rd fixture of the Indian Premier League on 23 April.
