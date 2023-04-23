Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Retain 1st Position, Kohli at 3rd

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 23 April. With the two points from the game, Bangalore climbed to the fifth position in the IPL points table with four wins and three losses.

Faf du Plessis, of the Bangalore team, scored 62 runs in his seventh match of the season and retained the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings with a total of 405 runs.

Du Plessis has scored five half-centuries so far in this season of the IPL with his highest score of 84 coming in the 27th fixture of the Indian Premier League on 20 April against Punjab Kings.