Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Buttler Scores 40 in Loss to LSG, Climbs To 2nd

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by ten runs in the 26th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Lucknow team, with four wins and two losses, has retained the second position in the IPL points table.

In the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings, Jos Buttler from the Rajasthan team climbed to the second position, with a total of 244 runs, after scoring 40 runs in his sixth match in this season of the IPL.

In his previous matches, he scored 54 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first match on 2 April ; in the second match, he had scored 19 runs against Punjab Kings. By the end of his third and fourth match, he scored 79 runs and 52 runs - respectively. In his fifth match against Gujarat Titans on 16 April, he did not score any runs.