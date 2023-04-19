Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Buttler Scores 40 in Loss to LSG, Climbs To 2nd

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Jos Buttler, after the 6th match, scored 244 runs to reach 2nd in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by ten runs in the 26th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Lucknow team, with four wins and two losses, has retained the second position in the IPL points table.
In the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings, Jos Buttler from the Rajasthan team climbed to the second position, with a total of 244 runs, after scoring 40 runs in his sixth match in this season of the IPL.
In his previous matches, he scored 54 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first match on 2 April ; in the second match, he had scored 19 runs against Punjab Kings. By the end of his third and fourth match, he scored 79 runs and 52 runs - respectively. In his fifth match against Gujarat Titans on 16 April, he did not score any runs.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 259 runs (5 matches)
2. Jos Buttler (RR) - 244 runs (6 matches)
3. Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 234 runs (5 matches)
4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 233 runs (4 matches)
5. Shubman Gill (GT) - 228 runs (5 matches)
Faf Du Plessis, with 259 runs, retains the first position in IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. Venkatesh Iyer occupies the third place with 234 runs.
Shikhar Dhawan is at fourth position with 233 runs and Shubman Gill is trailing behind at the fifth place with 228 runs.
