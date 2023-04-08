Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: David Warner Grabs 1st, Buttler Moves to 2nd

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the 11th match of the season with Jos Buttler moved to the second position with 152 runs in the Orange Cap race of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite the defeat, David Warner, the Delhi Capitals captain scored 65 and now has a total of 158 runs to his name by the end of his third match and has moved to the top spot in the Orange Cap race.