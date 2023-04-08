IPL 2023: Batting a Concern for Mumbai Indians Ahead of First Home Game vs CSK

Mumbai Indians would have hoped to have started their campaign in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a better note than the massive eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an away match.

As they get ready to play their first match of the season at their home venue, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, Mumbai Indians will be hoping that the return to their home venue will bring an upswing in their fortunes. MI will be hoping to gain their first points in IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings.

Their performance in the first match showed that many of the areas of concern remain for the five-time IPL winners.