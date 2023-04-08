IPL 2023: Full List of Players Ruled Out Due to Injuries, and Their Replacements

Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings)

A very important part of the England squad, Bairstow had an accident while playing golf last September and has been away from cricket ever since. The England cricket team wants him to be in his best shape ahead of the Ashes later this summer and he has been requested to play County cricket instead this summer and has since pulled out of IPL 2023. Australian cricketer Matthew Short, who also won the Player of the Tournament at the 2022/23 BBL, has replaced him.

Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Iyer was struggling with his back since he came back from the Bangladesh series in December 2022. He earlier missed the 1st Test against Australia in February but came back for the remaining three. But his return was short-lived as he was again ruled out of the ODI series and was advised to undergo surgery due to his back injury. Iyer will not be a part of the KKR squad for the entire IPL season. Nitish Rana has been named the captain of the team in his absence.