Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: David Warner Remains in Sixth, Top 5 Unchanged

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by nine runs on 29 April and moved to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table with 3 wins and five losses.

David Warner retained the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings. He was dismissed for a duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His highest score is the 65 runs made against Rajasthan Royals on 8 April. His strike rate is 118.60 and has scored four half-centuries from eight innings.