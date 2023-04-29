IPL 2023: KKR's Gurbaz Goes All Guns Blazing, Fans Rejoice on Twitter

After being delayed due to wet outfield, the start of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens is in full swing. Kolkata Knight Riders have posted 179/7 on the board which Gujarat will be looking forward to chase.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of KKR came out with all guns blazing and played a terrific knock. He scored 81 runs off just 39 balls with 7 sixes and 5 fours. Gurbaz impressed everyone with his sheer dominance over Gujarat’s bowlers. Andre Russell was the other big scoring batter for KKR in the game as he scored 34 runs off 19 balls with 3 sixes and 2 fours, announcing his solid comeback