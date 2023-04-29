IPL 2023: Gujarat Move to Top of Standings With Impressive Win Over Kolkata

Kolkata Were Put Into Bat First

Earlier, a scintillating fifty from Rahmanullah Gurbaz followed by finishing fireworks from Andre Russell carried Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a respectable 179/7.



With the rest of the batters not contributing much, Gurbaz stood up to enthral the spectators with 39-ball 81, laced with five fours and seven sixes. Russell, the birthday boy, smashed a 19-ball 34, with two fours and three sixes, to take Kolkata to a competitive total. For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami was impressive in picking three wickets while Noor Ahmad and Joshua Little were excellent in taking two wickets each.



After a wet outfield due to rain caused a delay of 45 minutes at the start of play, N. Jagadeesan gave Kolkata a fast start with his 15-ball 19. Apart from two nice cuts through backward point off Shami and Hardik Pandya, Jagadeesan had luck on his side by getting fours twice off thick outside edges.

Jagadeesan departed in the third over when he tried to walk across and flick off Shami, but missed the ball completely and was trapped lbw. Kolkata's move to promote Shardul Thakur to number three backfired when he fell for a four-back duck, with mid-on running backwards and taking a sensational catch over his shoulder.