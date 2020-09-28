‘Best I’ve Seen’: Tendulkar, Sehwag Praise Pooran’s Stunning Save

Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran displayed an unbelievable piece of fielding during their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, 27 September. Samson had smashed a delivery off M Ashwin across the ground when Pooran – stationed at the boundary – stretched completely over it to catch the ball. Before he could touch the ground, the West Indies cricketer managed to flick it to safety, hence complete a stunning save.

The West Indies cricketer received high praise for his fielding, with legend Sachin Tendulkar calling it “the best save I have seen in my life”.

Rahul Tewatia's five sixes off the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell coupled with Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 balls helped Rajasthan Royals overhaul a target of 224 set by Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR won the match by four wickets and thus broke the record for the highest successful run chase in the IPL history.