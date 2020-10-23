Nice to Show People We Do Have a Middle Order: David Warner

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner was happy that their middle order stepped up to lead the team to victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday and their chances of qualifying for the IPL playoffs alive. "It's just great to show people that we do have a middle order, there are always [a] question on it. They haven't had much time to bat in previous matches, we haven't lost early wickets before. For them to come out and play like this, I am so happy for them," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.