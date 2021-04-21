Need Williamson to Anchor Our Innings: David Warner

Warner praised his bowlers who restricted PBKS to 120. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets for 21 while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma took two wickets for 24.

"Our bowlers did a fantastic job and reduced them to a low score. They executed well and we won batting second. I am really pleased we got across the line," he said.

This was SRH's first win of the season and they have played all their matches in Chennai.

"We have got one more game here. No surprises with this wicket, we got to bowl well. It's all about starting fresh again and take the wicket out of it," he added.