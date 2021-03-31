Mumbai Indians Hard to Beat: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that Mumbai Indians (MI) are the favourites to win the Indian Premier League this season as well.

MI are the two-time defending champions and have a very strong team that comprises heavyweight Indian and international players.

"I think Mumbai Indians will be hard to beat. We have seen their players coming to form. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the way they batted. Mumbai Indian players, who took part in this T20I series and ODI series [vs England], have shown they are in good form," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.