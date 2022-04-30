Mumbai Indians Get First Win of IPL 2022! Defeat Rajasthan Royals by 5 Wickets

Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals did not get the kind of start they’ve been used to this season. Jos Buttler, who has been destroying bowling attacks for fun, was tied up and Devdutt Padikkal too could not break the shackles.

Led by Jasprit Bumrah, MI’s bowling did a fine job while the fielding restrictions were on. Hrithik Shokeen was the first to strike, when he had Padikkal caught by Kieron Pollard for 15 off as many deliveries.

Buttler was joined by skipper Sanju Samson, who also has been in good form, and seemed too settle in quickly, smashing a couple of sixes off Shokeen, as the Royals moved to 53/1 after 7 overs. That though was that for Samson, as the new man Kumar Kartikeya had him caught by Tim David at deep point for 16 off 7 deliveries.

MI’s bowlers continued to keep things tight after that as well with Buttler and Daryl Mitchell unable to up the scoring rate. Neither had their timing going, and had to work hard for their runs. Since the fall of Samson’s wicket, the Royals had hit only a couple of boundaries, as they huffed and puffed their way to 91/2 in the 14th over, when Kartikeya finished his spell with figures off 1/19.