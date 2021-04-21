MS Dhoni’s Parents Test Positive for COVID-19: Report

The Chennai Super Kings captain is currently in Mumbai for the 14th edition of the IPL which is being played behind closed doors.

Dhoni is scheduled to lead his team out against KKR on 21 April at the Wankhede Stadium for the 2nd game of the day.

All the 8 IPL teams are in strict bio-bubble environments across the country even as the COVID-19 cases are surging at an unprecedented pace in the second wave.

Ahead of the 2021 IPL, KKR's Nitish Rana, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams and Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje had also tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have since recovered and joined their respective sides.