MS Dhoni’s Parents’ Health Situation Under Control: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming that the health situation of captain MS Dhoni's parents is under control and is being monitored. Dhoni's parents had tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi.

"From a management point of view, we are well aware of his family's situation. And the support is set up for MS and his family. Talking with MS, the situation is under control for now but we'll monitor it in the next few days. It's a tough time for everybody," Fleming said in a virtual press conference after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which CSK won by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.