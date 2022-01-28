MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai Weeks Before IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The 2022 IPL Mega Auction is slated for 12 and 13 February.
MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Thursday

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who was retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 12 crore, arrived here to join their preparation for the Indian Premier League mega auction, scheduled for 12 and 13 February.

The franchisee shared a pic of Dhoni on Twitter.

"Yes, he has arrived in Chennai today. He will be here for the auction discussions. He is likely to be present for the auction. But it is Mahi's call and a call will be made close to the auction," sources told InsideSport.

CSK have retained four players, including their captain Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, while Dhoni took home Rs 12 crore. Ali was retained for Rs 8 crore while Gaikwad bagged Rs 6 crore.

