'Morgan Obviously,' James Neesham Picks Sides in Morgan-Ashwin Showdown

Ashwin's Clarification

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin denied any knowledge that the ball had deflected off Pant's body as he ran for overthrow, which drew a sharp reaction from Kolkata Knight Riders players with KKR skipper Eoin Morgan terming Ashwin as a "disgrace".

In his tweets on Thursday, Ashwin narrated the incident and then gave his opinion on the spirit of the game issue that has been raised by many in this incident.

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course, I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT," said Ashwin in his tweets.

He also said that he did not fight with Southee and Morgan but stood up for himself.

"4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that's what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan & Southee's world of cricket, they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory," he tweeted.