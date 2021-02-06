Starc Opts Out of IPL Auction, Smith Sets Base Price at Rs 2 Crore

Apart from Smith, England's Moeen Ali, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Aussie Glenn Maxwell too have registered in the Rs 2 crore bracket. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who returned to cricket last month after serving a ban for failing to report corrupt approach, also registered himself in the same bracket.

Former India pace bowler S Sreesanth, who also returned to cricket after serving out a ban, too has registered for the auction at a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

England batsman Tom Banton, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders last year, but did not get to play much has not registered as he wants to focus on playing the County championship.

As many as 1,097 players have registered for the 2021 IPL players' auction.

Among these, 814 are Indians, and 743 of them are uncapped players who have never played in the IPL while there are 50 uncapped players who have played in the league before, said the Indian cricket board said in a statement.