1st Test: Nadeem Dismisses Ben Stokes for 82, England Cross 400

Captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes ensured England had a fine morning on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Chennai as they piled on the runs and the misery on the hosts.

While Root, with another double hundred in sight, continued in the same manner after Lunch, Stokes fell for 82 as he looked to attack Shahbaz Nadeem.

India, on their part, did not help themselves with some sloppy fielding which saw a couple of catches go down and a run-out opportunity gone abegging just before lunch. At the break, England were 355/3 with Root (156*) and Stokes (63*) in control of proceedings.

Root, who started the day unbeaten on 128, was hardly troubled through the morning session and continued to add to his tally, reaching 150 shortly before the session ended.