Sreesanth Opens Up About Spot-Fixing Charges & His 7 Yrs in Exile

But, it was still believed that you had colluded with the bookies. How did you explain this to the officers investigating the case?

The spot-fixing allegation against you that according to ‘the fix’ you were to concede 14 runs in your second spell. You were supposed to use a towel before the over and waste some time to indicate to the bookies that this was the over. However, you didn’t have a second spell in the match and your second over went for 13 runs.

I was interrogated for 16 to 18 hours, literally asked the same question again and again. In the FIR, my picture was next to Dawood’s.

People who were behind this, the ones who planned this... even Rajasthan Royals for that matter. The way they washed their hands (off me) by saying they terminated my contract on 12 May. That was the biggest lie on Earth. I was asked to come to Delhi on 17 May, me and Brad Hogg in fact. We had qualified for the knockouts and we were asked to come to Delhi on the 18th but there was an ed appearance in Bombay and that’s the only reason I went to Bombay.

There are so many things no one knows as I’m talking about them for the first time.

About the match, I never got a second spell, as you said. Even if I had got a second spell, I would have used a towel because it was really hot. The first four balls went for five runs. I didn’t bowl a single no ball, I didn’t bowl a single wide. I didn’t even try for a slower ball. He would have got out when I tried the bouncer. Why will I get someone out if I knew what was happening?

The case, first of all, was not there because they said the bookie was talking about 14 plus runs, so there itself the case is over (the over went for 13 runs).