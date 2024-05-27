Mitchell Starc Hints ODI Retirement to Prioritise Franchise Cricket

I've thoroughly enjoyed this season," Starc said. "It's been great, it leads into the World Cup, that's the other side of the benefit of being here against some amazing players in an amazing tournament. It's a great lead-up to a World Cup. Next year - I don't know the schedule exactly - but I've enjoyed it, I look forward to being back next year and hopefully be seen in purple and gold (KKR's colours) again.

Mitchell Starc