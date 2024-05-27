IPL 2024 Final: There Have Been Plenty of Jokes About the Money – Mitchell Starc

Starc, who initially faced heavy criticism due to his rough start and hefty price tag of Rs. 24.75 Crore at the IPL 2024 auction, made a remarkable comeback, playing a key role in securing KKR's third title.
Addressing the criticism, Starc mentioned that his age and experience helped him handle the trolls effectively.
There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money. I am older and experienced now, so that helped to deal with all that and leading the attack. It was a lot of fun for me personally and we have got an exciting attack. Will be great to see how they go.
Starc claimed the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in his 3-over spell in the final, conceding only 14 runs at an economy rate of 4.7, earning him the Player of the Match accolade.
Commenting on the team's performance, Starc attributed KKR's success to their consistent lineup and the collective contributions from all players.
It was a great night for KKR. What a season. Probably the two most exciting teams in the final. It was an awkward journey. I think we had a fantastic squad and we remained such a consistent side with contributions from everyone. That was a big part of our success.
Mitchell Starc
Starc remarked that the team was uncertain about how the pitch would play, but the bowling unit demonstrated their full range of skills and delivered crucial wicket-taking deliveries.
We lost the toss and got to use to the ball first. Having watched the game two nights before here, we didn't know what to expect but the bowling unit showed all the skills they have and the wicket-taking balls.
Mitchell Starc
