MI vs GT Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on Tv & Online

According to IPL 2023 Schedule, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns today in the 57 match of the IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Currently, MI are at the position 4 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 12 points. They have 6 and lost 5 matches out of 11 so far in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

On the other hand Gujarat Titans have been amazing so far in the tournament. They are leading the points table with 16 points after winning 8 and losing 3 matches out of 11.

Let us read about MI vs GT IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.