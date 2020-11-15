MI Will Use IPL Trading Windows During the Pandemic: Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that since the pandemic has made things difficult for the franchise to do regular scouting, they will look towards trading windows to fill any gaps they have in the coming year. "Usually we have time to do our camps and go through the scouting and find new talented players and see new areas to improve in the squad. But unfortunately, with the pandemic we don't have that much time to do that much planning. I think India is pretty much under lockdown," said Jayawardene while speaking on Sky Sports.

"We are still unsure about whether we will have small or big auction. We keep in touch with owners and franchises over 12 months. Fortunately, we have two-three trading windows so we will see how we can boost our squad and do stuff, because every year you need to develop and have different options," he added.

Mumbai Indians pose with the trophy after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, 10 November, 2020.