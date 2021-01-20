Glenn Maxwell Released by KXIP Along With Neesham & Karun Nair

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is among nine players released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the franchise said on Wednesday. Maxwell was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2020 but ended up having a dismal run last season.

Maxwell scored just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 across 13 matches. KXIP have also released West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham who just underwent a surgery for a broken finger, India batsman Karun Nair and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.