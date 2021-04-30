KL Rahul Unbeaten on 91 as Punjab Kings Post 179/5 vs Virat’s RCB

The Punjab franchise had lost opener Prabhsimran Singh (7) early before Chris Gayle (46 off 24 balls) and Rahul took charge. Gayle's knock comprised six fours and two sixes and took the team score to 99 in the 11th over. After Gayle's dismissal that left the team at 99 for two, PBKS lost three more wickets quickly which set them back and threatened to restrict them to under 150.

However, Rahul and newcomer Harpreet Brar (25 not out in 17 deliveries) added unbeaten 61 for the sixth wicket that took PBKS to their eventual score. Brar hit two sixes off Patel.

For RCB, New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson took two for 32 while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket for 11 runs.

Seam bowler Daniel Sams took one for 24.