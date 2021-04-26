IPL 2021 Has Become More About What’s Happening Outside: Ponting

DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday announced that he is taking a break from the IPL as his family is fighting with the virus.

"Yes, it is hard for the players to be away from their families. I can't imagine, even if I put myself in this situation, guys that live in Chennai are actually home now, but can't see their families. It must be incredibly difficult," said Ponting.

"So the more we can share these experiences, the better off we are. The people that aren't from India, we can be talking to the locals about what they are going through. We will just keep our fingers crossed. And hope people remain safe. That's a big thing for me, the players are taking the best care of their families where they can from the outside. And we look after what we can do here," Ponting added.